Kovacs P1774-044B-L Quilted 7" Tall Integrated LED Wall Sconce with Rectangular Shade - ADA Compliant Matte White Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Kovacs P1774-044B-L Quilted 7" Tall Integrated LED Wall Sconce with Rectangular Shade - ADA Compliant Our Quilted sconces by George Kovacs add visual weight to any room, while an LED illuminated pattern showcases a balance of light and shadow.FeaturesComes with rectangular shadeIntegrated LED lightingMeets ADA standardsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 9-1/2"Extension: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 4.4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 220Wattage: 8 wattsColor Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 30,000 Matte White