Kovacs P1704-647 1 Light 16.5" Tall ADA Wall Sconce with Rectangular Shade from the On the Square Collection Copper Bronze Patina Indoor Lighting Wall
Kovacs P1704-647 1 Light 16.5" Tall ADA Wall Sconce with Rectangular Shade from the On the Square Collection George Kovacs P1704-647 Indoor Wall Sconce Features Comes with rectangle shade Outside: Mitered Inside: White Meets ADA standards Location Rating: damp locations Covered under a manufacturer 1 year warranty Dimensions Fixture: Height: 16.5" Width: 10" Extension: 4" Backplate: Height: 4.25" Width: 8.75" Center-to-top: 2.25" Center-to-bottom: 14.5" Product Weight: 4.41 lbs Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb included: No Wattage: 100w (maximum) Dimmable Compliance: ADA Compliance - The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Fixtures hung between 27" and 80" above the floor must have an extension of 4" or less; this applies to wall lights hung in walkways, halls, corridors, passageways or aisles. Ceiling Fixtures must be hung no lower than 80”. ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Since 1954, George Kovacs has been at the forefront of developing the modern and contemporary design concept. These bold ideas have been conceived, then incorporated, into visionary lighting designs. They have become the favorites of today and the bold trendsetting styles of the future. Kovacs lighting fixtures cover the array of indoor lighting including: chandeliers, pendants, wall sconces, lamps, track and under cabinet lighting. Experience for yourself the visionary legacy of George Kovacs in the choice of wall lights in your own home. Wall Sconce Copper Bronze Patina