Generation Lighting P1440 Doyle 10" Wide Mini Pendant Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting P1440 Doyle 10" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable Black cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 9-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 191-3/4"Width: 9-3/4"Depth: 9-3/4"Product Weight: 4.07 lbsWire Length: 180"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 9-3/4"Shade Depth: 9-3/4"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Oil Rubbed Bronze