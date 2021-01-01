Feiss P1395 Matrimonio 1 Light Mini Pendant Driftwood / Dark Weathered Zinc Indoor Lighting Pendants

Feiss P1395 Matrimonio 1 Light Mini Pendant Features: Comes with a dome shaped glass shadeHousing is constructed of steel ensuring years of reliable performanceUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installation180" cord-hung fixtureBulbs not included with this model - recommended bulbs will be offered upon checkoutCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDimensions: Height: 13-3/4"Width: 9"Diameter: 9"Wire Length: 180"Product Weight: 3.7 lbs.Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120 Driftwood / Dark Weathered Zinc