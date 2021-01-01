Kovacs P1301-655-L Coastal Current Single Light 9" Wide Integrated LED Mini Pendant with a Linen Fabric Shade Sand White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kovacs P1301-655-L Coastal Current Single Light 9" Wide Integrated LED Mini Pendant with a Linen Fabric Shade FeaturesIncludes a glass and linen fabric shadeInstallable on sloped ceilingsIntegrated 16 watt LED lightingRod mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14"Minimum Height: 20-3/4"Maximum Height: 56-3/4"Width: 9"Product Weight: 6.9 lbsShade Height: 11-5/8"Shade Diameter: 7-1/4"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 16 wattsWattage: 16 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 95CRIAverage Hours: 30000Lumens: 402 Sand White