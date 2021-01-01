From feiss
Feiss P1253 Belle Single Light 10" Wide Pendant Brushed Steel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Feiss P1253 Belle Single Light 10" Wide Pendant The Belle collection of pendant lights is inspired by 1960’s Scandinavian designs featuring sleek, simple lines – offered in three sizes. The metal shades are offered in Black, Brushed Steel and Polished Nickel finishes to create three distinctive looks. These pendant lights are fun and dramatic when hung as a single fixture and absolutely spectacular when grouped together in a multi-pendant lighting installation.Features:Fixture housing is constructed of durable steel ensuring years of reliable performanceUltra secure mounting assemblyBulbs not included with this model - recommended bulbs will be offered upon checkoutSupplied with 180" of black wire for adjustable hanging heightsDimensions:Height: 10-7/16"Width: 10"Canopy Width: 5-11/16"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120 Brushed Steel