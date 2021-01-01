From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting P0292 Elby Single Light 8" Wide Pendant with A Glass Shade Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Vaxcel Lighting P0292 Elby Single Light 8" Wide Pendant with A Glass Shade Drama and light come together in this stunning Moroccan-inspired pendant called Elby. Teardrop mercury glass shades create a fluid glow of light trickling from above. Whether as a cascading grouping of seven or individually hung. Features Comes with all mounting hardware required Steel construction will ensure reliable performance for year to come Comes with a glass shade (1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required Adjustable cord included Dimmable with compatible dimming bulbs ETL rated for dry locations Covered under Vaxcel Lighting's limited 1 year limited warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 9-1/2" Width: 7-1/2" Depth: 7-1/2" Product Weight: 2.53 lbs Wire Length: 72" Shade Height: 8" Shade Width: 7-1/2" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 60 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: A19 Bulb Included: No Dark Bronze