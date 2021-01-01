From kovacs
Kovacs P026 4 Light 1 Tier Linear Chandelier from the Bling Bling Collection Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kovacs P026 4 Light 1 Tier Linear Chandelier from the Bling Bling Collection Four Light 1 Tier Linear Chandelier from the Bling Bling CollectionFeatures:Chrome metal oval shadeDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsMaximum Height: 52" The maximum height the product can hang using included chains or rodsMinimum Height: 16" The minimum height the product needs to hang using included chains or rodsIncludes 6' of wireSloped ceiling adaptableSuitable for dry locationsSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCanopy Height: 0.63"Canopy Width: 4.5"Dimmable: YesEnergy Star: NoETL Rating: Dry LocationHeight: 9.25"Width: 36.5"Location Rating: Dry LocationMaximum Height: 52" (including chain / down rods)Minimum Height: 16"Number of Bulbs: 4Number of Tiers: 1Product Weight: 22.77 lbsSloped Ceiling Compatible: YesTitle 24: NoVoltage: 120vWattage: 400 Chrome