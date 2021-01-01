From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting P0158 Swell 1 Light Single Pendant Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Vaxcel Lighting P0158 Swell 1 Light Single Pendant Features: Elegant glass clear finished dome shaped shade Steel manufactured for long lasting durability Mini pendant efficiently lights the area Focused light source Lamping Technology: LED - Light Emitting Diode (Included): Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan. Watts Per Bulb: 6 Number of Bulbs: 1 Voltage: 120v Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80 Lumens: 400 Certification: UL Listed (Dry Location): Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. ETL Listed: Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Dimensions: Height: 6.125" Width: 4.875" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Maximum Height: 82.7" (including chain / down rods) Wire Length: 144" Satin Nickel