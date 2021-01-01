From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting P0141 Elsa 1 Light Single Pendant Capiz Shell Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Vaxcel Lighting P0141 Elsa 1 Light Single Pendant Features:Elegant natural capiz finished specialty shaped shadeSteel manufactured for long lasting durabilityMini pendant efficiently lights the areaFocused light sourceLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12) (Not Included): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Wattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60Number of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vCertification:UL Listed (Dry Location): Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.ETL Listed: Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Dimensions:Height: 13"Width: 6" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Maximum Height: 85" (including chain / down rods)Wire Length: 192"Chain Length: 72" Capiz Shell