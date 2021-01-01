From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting P0138 Elsa 1 Light Foyer Pendant Capiz Shell Indoor Lighting Pendants
Vaxcel Lighting P0138 Elsa 1 Light Foyer Pendant Features:Elegant natural capiz finished specialty shaped shadeSteel manufactured for long lasting durabilityFull sized pendant fills the room with lightFoyer pendant matches a variety of décor for entryways and hallsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26) (Not Included): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Wattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60Number of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vCertification:UL Listed (Dry Location): Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.ETL Listed: Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Dimensions:Height: 18.5"Width: 10.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Maximum Height: 90.5" (including chain / down rods)Wire Length: 144"Chain Length: 72" Capiz Shell