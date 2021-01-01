Ozora Beveled Accent Mirror
Description
Features:Small Black/Gold Metal Wall MirrorLarge black/gold metal wall mirrorCeramicMount Type: Wall MountedMirror Type: AccentShape: RoundOrientation : VerticalFramed: YesFrame Material: MetalFrame Design: Frame Construction: Frame Material Details: Frame Finish: BlackNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationStorage Included: NoStorage Type: Shelves Included: NoSwing Arm Included: NoPower Source: Lighted: NoBulb Type: Bulbs Included: Number of Lights: Dimmable Lighting: Compatible Lights Part Number: Shaver Socket: NoBeveled Glass: YesVenetian: NoFog Free Mirror: NoMagnifying: NoMagnification Rate: Tilt Mirror: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Drawers Included: NoSurface Shape: FlatPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Number in Set: Mirror Finishes: BeveledSpefications:UL Listed: CE Certified: ADA Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: NoWEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: CSA Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 29.5" x 29.5"): 29.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 29.5" x 29.5"): 29.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 29.5" x 29.5"): 4.7Mirror Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 29.5" x 29.5"): 5Mirror Width - Side to Side (Size: 29.5" x 29.5"): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 29.5" x 29.5"): 6Largest Dimension (Size: 29.5" x 29.5"): 29.5Assembly:Installation Required: YesInstallation Type: HooksInstallation Type Details: Measure holes in the back and hang with nails or screws on a hard wallInstallation Hardware Included: None IncludedSuggest Number of People: 2Number Points of Contact: 2Estimated Time To Install (Mins): Additional Tools Required: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Size: 29.5" x 29.5"