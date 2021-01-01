From forestier
Forestier Oyster Table Lamp - Color: Black - Size: 1 light
Add to your space a unique modern piece designed by Jette Scheib in 2016. The Oyster Table Lamp from Forestier emphasizes the beauty and importance of light with wood and cotton materials coming together to elevate the space. A thick wood cylinder acts at the base and extends a brief neck, a matching flat disc-shaped wooden panel, and a soft frame of cotton composed of a series of lines. An energy-efficient LED emits a bright glow that brings life and ambiance to the piece and the surrounding space. Shape: Round. Finish: Black