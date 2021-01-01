Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36 Grey Dial Stainless Steel and 18K Yellow Gold Jubilee Bracelet Automatic Ladies Watch 116243GSBRJ

Stainless steel and 18k yellow gold case with a stainless steel and 18k yellow gold rolex jubilee bracelet. Fixed - 18k yellow gold diamond-set bezel. Grey dial with yellow gold-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 36 mm. Round case shape. Concealed crown clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36 Grey Dial Stainless Steel and 18K Yellow Gold Rolex Jubilee Automatic Ladies Watch 116243GSBRJ.