The OXNÖ Armchair features a straightforward, lightweight design that's accented by Scandinavian flavor. The modern outdoor dining chair sports a minimal profile with a curved and slatted seat and a simple backrest and armrests. Constructed entirely out of teak, the dining chair will easily be able to withstand varying outdoor conditions as teak wood's inherently high oil content makes the wood naturally durable; and depending on how frequently the wood is oiled, the wood may patinate to a lovely silvery grey. Contemporary and minimal, the OXNÖ Armchair will easily fit with and complement any outdoor dining situation. Just hours away from the Arctic Circle off the coast of the Baltic Sea, Skargaarden hails from the small, Swedish town of Gaulle. Out there, where the terrain is rough and the weather is harsh (with snowy winters, rain ridden falls, and shrouding darkness for most of the year), the small town boasts a history rooted in finishing. Skargaarden, expands the town's character with Scandinavian designed pieces that are made to withstand the difficult weather around Gaulle; and if outdoor furniture can tough it out up there, it certainly can anywhere else.Skargaarden draws its design inspiration from a mÃ©lange of sources that range from Scandinavian traditions, American Shaker craftsmanship, to timeless Bauhaus designs; and when it comes to their pieces, less is more. Ideas become tangible through effortlessness, lighthearted appeal, and a character defined by high quality craftsmanship. Perhaps the most apparent the brand's design comes through details that are revealed over time; offering ingenious solutions that elevate simplicity to sublime. In doing away with unneeded fuss and additives, simplicity can take on a character of its own and develop into something more than imagined.