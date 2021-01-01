From artkalia
Owla LED Table Lamp by Artkalia - Color: White
Chic and contemporary, the Owla LED Table Lamp by Artkalia beautifully illuminates a coffee table or bedside table. Made from durable polyethylene plastic that is both shockproof and waterproof, this lamp can be used as both indoor and outdoor lighting option. The fun owl design with clear features includes a removable RGB LED module with light-changing features to create the desired mood or ambiance. Finished with a rechargeable base, this cordless nomad lamp can last up to 6-8 hours on a single charge. Versatile, efficient, and fun to use--these are the standards Artkalia abides by. Since 2008, the company has designed tough-but-playful LED-powered portable products that may be lighting, furniture, and focal points all in one. Wireless charging and remote color-change options round out this fun line. Color: White.