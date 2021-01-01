From i love owl - cool owl hearts graphic design
I Love Owl - Cool Owl hearts Graphic Design - Owl Lovers Tote Bag
Cute, Cool, I Love Owl, Owl Lover, Lover Owl, heart gift, Owl Lover gift, 2021, Owl Lover gift, cool gift, funny gift, cool gift for your Self, cool gift for Owl Lover, cool gift for your boyfriend, event gift. Are you looking for owl gift for women, do you love owls, or know someone who do? Then this Owl you need is Love! Funny Humor design is perfect for you or that special someone. Perfect birthday gift, mothers day or fathers day gift, 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.