From dockers
Dockers Overton
Advertisement
Slide into the weekend with top-notch comfort and style in the Dockers Overton. Genuine oiled leather uppers in a casual oxford silhouette. Lace-up closure for an adjustable fit. Treated with NeverWet, a water and stain guard that instantly repels liquids so you don't have to worry about spills or stains. Sponge EVA heel pad for extra support and comfort. Fusion footbed in forepart adds an extra layer of dual density cushion and a latex footbed for long-lasting comfort. Durable rubber outsole for a pleasurable walking experience. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 2 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.