Oversized Woven Plaid Lumbar Throw Pillow with Exposed Zipper Brown/Cream - Threshold designed with Studio McGee

Add a classy touch to your modern decor with this Woven Plaid Throw Pillow with Exposed Zipper from Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee. Featuring a beautifully woven plaid pattern, this throw pillow lends textural flair to your space. The 100percent cotton fabric of this plaid throw pillow offers a comfy surface to rest. Just use this woven throw pillow to accent your sofa, couch or armchair while adding extra comfort to your seating ensemble. Meet Shea McGee, the designer and stylist behind the brand Studio McGee. Founded alongside her husband, Syd, the studio is known for Shea’s design of beautifully elevated spaces that encourage clients to surround themselves with the things and people they love. Now she’s partnering with Threshold to offer Studio McGee’s classic design in a new collection for inspired homes, everywhere. Size: Oversized Lumbar.