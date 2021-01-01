Oversized Tasnia 29.87" Wall Clock

Make a classically elegant statement with this oversized minimal modern wall clock. Crafted from stainless steel finished in high polished metallic silver, this extra-large wall clock does so much more than tell time... The minimalist design and simple dial keeps it clean and chic with neutral tones to complement any space and color palette. The transparent glass clock face overlays any color or pattern your wall holds, creating a floating effect. Easy and ready to hang by the keyhole hardware in the back, this silver clock reliably runs on a single AA battery (not included). Color: Silver