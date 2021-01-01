From balmain
BALMAIN 59mm Oversized Sunglasses in Black at Nordstrom Rack
Advertisement
Protect your eyes from the sun with a pair of these oversized shaped sunglasses for a stylish look. . Style: Oversized. Size: 59-15-140mm (eye-bridge-temple). Frame Material: Acetate. Lens Material: Plastic. Frame color: Black. Lens color: Purple gradient. Made in France Proposition 65 is a California regulation that requires special warnings to be presented to customers if a product contains certain quantities of chemicals or toxicants known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm.