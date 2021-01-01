From gracie oaks
Oversized Jemison Wall Clock
An oversized wall clock made from real wood and metal is divided into a 3-piece wall decor accessory that makes for a beautiful accent piece for your home decor needs. Constructed from panels of real wood, in its natural color which allows the striations knotted details within the wood to be seen, this oversized wall clock also features black metal that serves as a border for the entire piece as well as functions as the hour indicators of the clock. Boasting a big, bold size, this unique timepiece has a simple, stylish modern look to it with a bit of rustic charm as well, making it a perfect piece for a variety of home decor styles from contemporary and modern to farmhouse and vintage. A spectacular piece as the focal point in your living room, above the fireplace, or as a feature in your bedroom or kitchen, this unique wall clock is certain to serve as a bold accessory for your wall decor. The hour and minute hands on this elegant timepiece are battery-operated (1 AA battery required, not included), so no cords, plugs, or visible electronics will interfere with its timeless aesthetic. And with built-in keyhole slots on the back of each panel, hanging this number up is easy-peasy.