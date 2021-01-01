Oversized Irreproachable Particular Metal Wall Clock
Description
This wall clock is created with a high-grade aluminum metal coated with a semi-gloss finish making it perfect for every wall. The modern design adds a sense of artistic mastery while being functional for any setting.Features:100% aluminum metal panelAA batteries not includedReady to hang, mounting hardware includedSemi-gloss finishProduct Type: AnalogSilent/ Non-Ticking: NoColor: BlackShape: RoundFrame Material: MetalFrame Material Details: 100% Aluminum panelWood Species: Style: Modern & ContemporaryTheme: No ThemeAlarm: NoChime: NoChime Type: Batteries Required: YesBattery Type: AANumber of Batteries Needed: 1Batteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: Operating Mechanism: Quartz movement/CrystalProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothCountry of Origin: United StatesClock Face Material: MetalClock Hand Material: MetalBacking Material: No BackingPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationTime Display: No NumbersTime Format: StandardHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:GS (Geprüfte Sicherheit) listed: CE Certified: SATRA Approved: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: RoHS Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: Energy Star Compliant: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: Small): 23Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: Large): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: Small): 23Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: Large): 30Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: Small, Large): 2Clock Face Diameter (Size: Small): 23Clock Face Diameter (Size: Large): 30Overall Product Weight (Size: Small): 2Overall Product Weight (Size: Large): 3Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: No Size: Small