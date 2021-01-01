From native youth
NATIVE YOUTH Overhead Hoodie with Toggle Hem
Kick back with your friends on the weekend in a relaxed look with the Native Youth Overhead Hoodie with Toggle Hem. This cotton-blend sweater is constructed with an attached hood, rib cuffed long sleeves, kangaroo pockets with logo patch at the left and straight hem with toggle closure at the center for a sporty finish. Pullover construction. 80% cotton, 20% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Chest Measurement: 40 in Sleeve Length: 23 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.