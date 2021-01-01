Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack, 2-Tier Dish Rack , Dish Drainer With Utensil Holder&Hooks, Kitchen Storage Organizer For Plates Bowls Pots, Black

Product description:Size:for Sink Size below 24.8''BRAND INTRODUCTION:we, as a professional home & kitchen hardware provider brand, was launched on wayfair on 2018. We have our own manufacture factory with covering an area of more than 80,000 square meters.our specializes in producing wire, sheet metal and tubular household products which sell globally. We just not only have our own R&D team which has more than 90 engineers, but also have customer team for providing considerable service to our customers.“Constant Improvement, Dedication to Customer Service, Universal Design” is our commitment to every customer.