Over Sink Dish Drying Rack, Adjustable Non-Slip Stainless Steel Dish Drainer Shelf With Utensil Holder For Kitchen Countertop Storage

Product description:Are you still worried about the mess in the kitchen?With Dish Drying Rack, you will find organization is so simple and love your kitchen again!1) Take fully advantages of space above the sinkReasonable partition, easy to store and arrange the tableware neatly and beautifully. Release the space of counter and improve 50% cleaning efficiency.2) Ventilate and DrainKeep all the cooking utensils and cups tidy, dry clean easily. Water drips directly into the sink, keeping your countertop neat and dry.3) Perfect for the whole families2 tier large capacity design rack accommodates cutlery and dishes of many sizes. Kitchen cups, forks, spoons, knives, vegetables, fruits, and more, all can be neatly placed.4) Excellent Bearing CapacityMade of high-quality stainless steel with U-shaped structure make the rack's centre of gravity forward to balance the top weight and more stable.5) Anti-Skidding Rubber FeetFour strong suction cups will provide stability and safety when placing and removing dishes.