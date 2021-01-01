Oven Mitts W/Pot Holders 4Pcs Set- 550°F High Heat Resistant Oven Mitts With Non-Slip Surface Thick Cotton Oven Gloves Safe For Baking, Cooking, BBQ(G

6.7x13 "oven gloves and pan rack, heat-resistant kitchen baking gloves, 2 safety heat pads, soft cotton lining and non-slip surface (green) for cooking, baking, grilling and grilling. The printed silica gel design on the pan rack and oven gloves provides firm, non-slip grip when handling the pan. Silicone is printed on both sides of the oven glove and on one side of the pan rack, with seams on the back. They've designed a perfect loop that's easy to hang! Our cotton and silicone are durable and can be washed multiple times. Material: cotton & anti-skid silica gel