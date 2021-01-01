Oven Mitts And Pot Holders , 500℉ Heat Resistant Non-Slip Silicone Kitchen Oven Mitts, Kitchent Mittens And Pot Holder Set For Kitchen Cooking Baking

Product descriptionColor:BlackOven Mitts and Pot Holers Set1. Silicon kitchen oven mitts are suitable for baking or cooking in the kitchen. The material of pure cotton will make you feel comfortable and soft to wear.2. The silicone design of the palm part can withstand temperatures up to 500℉, please rest assured that it will not make you feel very hot.3.Design of long sleeves can protect your hands and arms from being scalded.4. Two silicone anti-scald pot holders, it can prevent the dining table from being burned, and it can also play a non-slip function, can be used to unscrew the water bottle. Color: Black