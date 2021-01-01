From midwest
MidWest Ovation Trainer Double Door Collapsible Wire Dog Crate, Black, 48 inch
The MidWest Ovation Trainer Double Door Metal Dog Crate grows with your dog and is outfitted with dual doors for convenient, easy access. The right side of the crate features a door that slides straight up to save space, but you can also position the crate to access the standard swing-out door on the front, which is ideal for training your puppy. A divider panel allows you to adjust the size of the crate, making it smaller for a secure feeling for your puppy, then expanding into a crate large enough for your dog as he grows into an adult. A plastic leak-proof bottom pan and rubber roller feet on the crate’s bottom help to protect your floors.