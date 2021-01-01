Ovarian Cancer Awareness Aunt Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Aunt Ovarian Cancer support, Ovarian Cancer Aunt, Ovarian Cancer Auntie, Ovarian Cancer Aunty, Cervical Cancer Aunty, Aunty Cervical Cancer awareness, Ovarian Cancer family member, and Ovarian Cancer Aunty Suppo 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.