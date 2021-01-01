From serax
Serax - Oval Vinyl Serving Tray - Medium - Cream
Serve guests in style with this Oval Vinyl serving tray from Serax. Crafted from iron with a vinyl surface, this tray is perfect for stylishly holding a variety of kitchen and bathroom accessories and features a raised lip to ensure items are safely held on the tray, a wonderful and practical addition to any home. Key features: * Tray * Material: iron, vinyl * Dimensions: L53xW31.5xH3cm * Oval shape * In a cream tone * Raised lip keeps stored items secure * More home accessories available separately