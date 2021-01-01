From colonial mills
2'x4' Oval Vermont Stripes Braided Area Rug Black/Gray - Colonial Mills
Advertisement
This traditional braid gets a facelift with some on trend colors that give you comfort and style. The Vermont Stripes rug is made of wool blend yarns for softness and durability. They are a great rug for living rooms and kid rooms. Wool yarns create a texturized look with unmatched quality, durability, and timeless style. Reversible: This rug is crafted to last? and last. Reversibility adds longevity with twice the wear and tear. Handcrafted at our factory in Rhode Island, this item is made-to-order and handcrafted with a personal touch of American craftsmanship. Size: 2'x4'. Color: Black/Gray.