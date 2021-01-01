From tyler dillion
Tyler Dillion Oval George 25" by 33" White Wood Wall Mirror
Advertisement
The George Mirror features a matte white lacquer finish. The oval frame is made from wood and is accented with grooves for added depth and character. For more added detail the mirror features a one inch bevel. Its Transitional style makes this mirror a favorite for bringing some flair to your decor. This simple yet stunning piece would be a great addition to any room. It is a perfect focal point for an entryway, bathroom, bedroom or any room in your home. D-rings are affixed to the back of the mirror so it is ready to hang right out of the box in either a horizontal or vertical orientation!