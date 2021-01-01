Outshine White Farmhouse Cat And Dog Treat Container With 2 Dog Bone Cookie Cutters | Cute Pet Food Container With Lid | Durable Airtight Dog Food Sto

Outshine Co White Pet (Cat & Dog) Treat Container, 2 Bone-Shaped Cookie CuttersA PET TREAT JAR THAT'S A TREAT TO BEHOLD* INCLUDES 2 BONE COOKIE CUTTERS: Perfect for making your own pet treats, and a fun activity with your family or kids!* STORE IN STYLE: No more dealing with unsightly dog treat bags. With its clean lines and contemporary style, this pet treat jar graces any countertop with a beautiful touch. We've included 2 dog bone-shaped cookie cutters to help you make treats your pooch will love.* SPACIOUS STORAGE: 7" tall and 5" diameter, this pet treat canister keeps those goodies fresh and gives you enough room to hold a whole box of medium-sized treats. It makes a great dog biscuit tin, a stylish cat treat holder, and has a well-fitting lid to keep curious paws at bay.* DESIGNED TO LAST: Unlike glass dog treat containers that easily shatter or ones made using ceramic or stoneware that soon break, we've crafted ours using impressively durable powder coated galvanized steel. Get a dog treat holder you'll never feel the need to replace.Outshine Co, White, Container, Bone-Shaped Cookie Cutters, For Pets, Cat, Dog