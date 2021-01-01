OutdoorIndoor Sealife Marine Chaise Lounge Cushion 725quot x 21quot Blue

100% Polyester Made in the USA or Imported Includes one (1) outdoor chaise cushion, resists weather and fading in sunlight; Suitable for indoor and outdoor use New and improved 100-percent polyester fiber filling offers an even cushier feel with greater durability Attached ties keep outdoor cushion securely fastened to your outdoor patio furniture Easy Care - lightly spot clean or hand wash outdoor cushion fabric with mild detergent and cool water; then let air dry Measures: 44-inch length X 21-inch width X 3-inch depth (Seat Portion); 28.5-inch length X 21-inch width X 3-inch depth (Back Portion) (measurements may vary up to 1-inch since item is handcrafted) Fill Material: 100% Polyester Fiber