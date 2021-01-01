From noble house
Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounges, Grey
Advertisement
Add some stylish comfort to your patio decor with these wicker lounges now with arm rests. This chaise lounge chair is weather-resistant and has an adjustable angle back and folding legs for easy stacking. Its natural colors combined with its exotic styling, creates a one-of-a-kind design that is perfectly suited for poolside use. The smooth, soft wicker is weather resistant and is carefully and meticulously crafted and shaped to form gorgeous curves that not only look great, but also seemingly wraps to your body, creating a luxurious feel.