Easyfashion Outdoor Umbrella Base Stand Round, Bronze

An outdoor patio base stand is necessary for your purchased patio umbrella. The base is normally used to settle our patio cantilever umbrellas and keep good balance while in use. Our resin patio market base stand is wear-resistant and durable, capable of long-term usage. All weather coating again expand the lifespan of this patio umbrella base. Wide compatibility upgrade the flexibility of the base, this patio umbrella base stand compatible with 1.5", 1.9" diameter pole. Simple and universal style make this patio umbrella base stand suitable for all styles and colors, do not miss it!