Hanover Outdoor Traditions 9-Piece Dining Set with 42" x 84" Glass-Top Table and 8 Stationary Chairs
Entertain a crowd with the Traditions 9-Piece Dining Set from Hanover Outdoor. This set includes eight stationary dining chairs and a large 42 x 84 in. cast-top dining table. The oversized dining table offers ample room for food and beverages as well as a generous amount space for seating guests. The chairs and table are durably constructed with heavy-duty aluminum frames and elegant cast details. Thick foam cushions are also included for each seat, ensuring comfort throughout the meal. They are treated to resist water, stains, and UV fading while maintaining their original shape. Designed for many years of enjoyment, this 9-Piece Dining Set will provide a natural alternative to entertaining indoors and will accommodate your family and guests with the best dining set under the sun.9-Piece Dining Set from Hanover''s Traditions CollectionSet includes eight stationary dining chairs, eight seat cushions and an extra-long dining tableHeavy-duty aluminium frames with ornate lattice detailsTable features an extra-long 84 x 41 in. glass-topAll-weather construction sealed with a protective bronze coatingFoam cushions dry quickly, resist stains and UV harmCast-accents scroll across the backs of each chairFrames naturally resist rust and corrosionCompatible umbrellas and Lazy Susan accessories available (sold separately)Cushion color: Natural OatPackage Contents: (8) dining chairs(8) seat cushionsdining tableassembly hardwareassembly guidemanualwarranty