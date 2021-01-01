Outdoor Sunbrella Chaise Lounge Cushion

This cushion compliments a wide variety of colors and décor styles. Make your patio or poolside entertaining space a go-to spot for ultimate relaxation. Comfortable and stylish, it delivers wonderfully comfortable support with a fill of pure recycled fiber. A gorgeous neutral-color outdoor fabric cover helps guard against fading and mildew caused by excessive exposure to the elements. Enjoy the security of a fabric hinge that united the seat and back, keeping the cushion in place. This beautifully versatile cushion enhances a bold or subtle design motif in any outdoor setting. Fabric: Silver Gray, Size: 3" H x 79" W x 25" D