Adirondack chair is built with virgin high-density polyethylene (hard plastic), which withstands all kinds of climates including hot sun, snowy winters, freezing rain, salt spray, and strong coastal winds. Meanwhile, it is waterproof and resistant to stains and corrosive substances, so it is very easy to clean. With a shell shape back style, this classic Adirondack is the perfect blend of style and comfort that will complement any outdoor space. If you are looking for a stylish outdoor chair with comfort, this will be the one you need. Clihome Outdoor Slate Brown Adirondack Chair, Weather Resistant Accent Furniture | DP-93CH107W