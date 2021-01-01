Outdoor SL50 LED Step Light by Focus Industries - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (SL50LEDPBAT)

The Outdoor SL50 LED Step Light by Focus Industries is a discreet and efficient addition to exteriors. A slender, rectangular metal plate contains the fixtures integrated LED light source. A slim opening with a pitched hood allows its warm light to flow downward, gently illuminating the ground along walkways and stairways without disturbing the surrounding ambiance. Energy-efficient and crafted to ensure durability, this fixture brings long-lasting illumination to any environment. Focus Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Black Acid