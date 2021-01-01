Furnish My Place Outdoor Rectangular Area Rug – 10 x 20 ft., Burgundy, Floor Rug for Patios, Garden, Decks, Wedding Tents| Home Decor Turf

Floor Rug: Accentuate the aesthetics of your exterior schemes with our premium Turf Rugs. Place this rug in your gardens, patios, porch, deck, wedding tents, basements, hallways, and master bedrooms. Premium Material: The floor area rug made using high-quality olefin promises to withstand the test of time. It can stand up to the harsh outdoor climatic conditions that make this rug a perfect pick for areas with heavy footfall. Outdoor Turf: The anti-skid backing rug boasts solution-dyed fibers that stand up to the harsh outdoor weather and sunlight. It has bounded edges for preventing fraying, offering long-lasting performance. Low Maintenance: The outdoor rug requires is proudly made in the USA. It requires minimal maintenance; hose off the excess dust, sweep away the dirt or vacuum-clean for a fresh-looking rug. Product Specifications: The floor Rug is available in various sizes, shapes, and shades suitable for contemporary and transitional decor schemes.