Outdoor Rectangle Table, Dining Table with Tempered Glass, Coffee Table All Weather Conversation Garden Table, Bistro Side End Table, Sturdy Frame.

Fast delivery. Expect 3-5 working days. Bring the luxury of mid-century inspired design into your interior with our beautiful side cabinet! Equipped with 2 drawers and 3 doors for ample storage space, this sideboard will make a truly practical as well as decorative addition to your home decor This sideboard is made of solid mango wood that has been given a beautiful finish by polishing, painting and lacquering, making it exude a refined look Mango wood is a dense and robust hardwood which has beautiful brown or golden streaks and contours on It isurface The beautiful printed pattern on the drawers add to the side cabinet's beauty Additionally, the sideboard is easy to assemble and clean with a damp cloth