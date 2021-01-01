From red barrel studio
Outdoor Rattan Chair With Adjustable Backrest
Our elegant PE rattan wicker chair has side mesh design with graceful curve, both classical and modern. The high-quality rattan plaited articles armrest allow you to experience the comfort of eliminating annoyances through fondling orderly arranged rattan articles. The adjustable backrest design can be set in six different slopes to meet needs from different users. You can set it 110 degree, and then read or chat with your friends freely. You can lean back in the rattan wicker chair to relax and admire the view if you set it 140 degree. You can lay down when you set the chair 180 degree to look at the blue sky and take a leisurely break.