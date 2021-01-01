From null brand
Null Brand Outdoor Pre-Planted Plants - Vaccinium, 'Razz' Blueberry Bush - Set of Two
Vaccinium, 'Razz' Blueberry Bush - Set of Two. This one-of-a-kind variety produces an abundance of summertime fruit with a unique flavor reminiscent of raspberries. Despite its incredible flavor, 'Razz' will never be found in a grocery store due to the soft nature of its fruit that is unsuitable for mechanical harvesting or shipping. 'Razz' produces prolific yields of plump, juicy, medium to large berries over a period of several weeks beginning in midsummer. Incredibly winter-hardy, this remarkable variety thrives in frigid winters and provides a reliable harvest year after year.Includes two actively growing plants in 4'' pots and growing guideHeight at maturity: 5 to 6 feetWidth at maturity: 3 to 4 feetPerennialBloom time: springFull sun to part shadeHardiness zones 4-7One-year warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the USAShipping note: Ships to you when it's time to plant in your area! Please refer to shipping map for shipping date. This item will ship within 6 days of zone release. Does not ship to AK, CA, OR, PR, VI and Guam.