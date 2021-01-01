Roberta's Gardens Outdoor Pre-Planted Plants Bali - Live White Rose of Sharon Bali Plant

Live White Rose of Sharon Bali Plant. Fill out your garden with this lush shrub, featuring hibiscus-like blossoms that appear in mid-summer and last into the fall. This gorgeous plant works just as well as the foundation for your shrub garden or as a stand-alone potted plant on your porch. Includes live plant in 1-gallon potWarranty (contact customer service for details)Grows to 36'' H and morePerennialBlooms mid-summer to fallFull sunHardiness zones: 4-8Grown in the USANote: This item ships by October 20th. Does not ship to AK, HI, PR , VI and Guam.