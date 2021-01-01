Dovecove Outdoor Pouf Ottoman - Natural - Woven Indoor Or Backyard Patio Use - Floor Footstool For Living Room- Knit Bean Bag - Oversized Padded Chair

The Dovecove Outdoor Pouf Ottoman is the perfect addition to your backyard patio, living room, bedroom or kids room! Pair with your favorite couch or chair to make them even more comfortable while you read, watch tv, play games, visit, or nap! The beautiful handwoven design adds a Morricone vibe to your home while providing a functional piece of furniture. The oversized yet lightweight design allows you to easily move the pouf whenever needed. The pouf is also great seating for kids who often love being near the floor playing! They also provide a great spot for kids to sit while playing video games, watching tv or reading. Once they are done using them easily move them into a closet or in the corner of the room! Fabric: Tan Cotton Blend