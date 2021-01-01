From arlmont & co.
Outdoor Patio 8.6-feet Market Umbrella Sunshade
In hot summer, we usually need a sunshade or beach umbrella to put in the garden to be used as a necessary cooling tool for a chat party. The weather outside sometimes prevents you from doing it. This umbrella made of thick aluminum pole and quality polyester, which is antirust and waterproof that great for outdoor use. You can easily use the crank to turn it on or off which is not only laborsaving but also safe. Assembly is easy and can be done without the aid of tools. Fabric Color: Red