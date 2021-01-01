COSCO Outdoor Living, SmartWick, Patio Chaise Lounge, Warm Gray

Advertisement
COSCO Outdoor Living's Villa Park collection SmartWick wicker chaise lounge offers a new material developed for its enduring characteristics of long-term use and minimal maintenance. SmartWick open-cell reticulated dry foam is an emerging, high-performance polyurethane material technology with antimicrobial properties. A thick pad adheres below the wicker seat so that you will experience the long-lasting comfort and feel of a cushion, but without the hassle…a maintenance-free solution. The structured foam contours to your body’s natural curves, providing the benefits of pressure-relieving comfort and satisfaction of superior design. The chaise lounge features an all-weather warm gray wide resin wicker weave. The weather-resistant steel frame is hand-painted with a faux wood finish. This chaise lounge pairs perfectly with other models in the Villa Park collection, including a 5 piece dining set (88465QDTE and 88465QDBE) and 4 piece conversation set (88460QDTE and 88460QDBE). These sets are available in two color ways, both designed to fit with a broad range of outdoor furnishings. All wicker pieces feature SmartWick foam technology, designed specifically for enduring outdoor conditions with ease. SmartWick builds on COSCO’s legacy of furniture balancing form and function. Smart. By Design. COSCO Outdoor Living, a brand of COSCO Products®, offers space saving folding groups to roomy conversation and dining sets, designed to meet all your outdoor patio needs. Our collections help create your own outdoor lounging spaces or cozy living areas on your patio or deck. Our outdoor products are designed with form and function in mind to help you create the outdoor space you dream of. We offer different color options on multiple sets, making it easy to fit your personal taste. COSCO is Smart. By Design.