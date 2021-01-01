From pillow perfect

Pillow Perfect Outdoor/Indoor Coventry Café Chaise Lounge Cushion, 1 Count (Pack of 1), Brown

$96.03 on sale
($109.99 save 13%)
In stock
Read, relax, or sip a cool drink on one (1) outdoor/indoor one-piece reversible chaise lounge cushion (back: 28. 5” x 21” x 3”; seat: 44” x 21” x 3”) Ultra-durable water- & fade-resistant outdoor polyester fabric protects fill material and is ideal for use on the patio or poolside; also suitable for indoor use 100% recycled polyester fiber is plush, comfortable, and long-lasting Two top and two center reinforced 14” ties make it easy to attach cushions to furniture and keep them neatly and safely in place Spot clean or hand wash with mild detergent and cool water; air dry

